

CTVNews.ca Staff





Authorities say a man convicted for murder more than two decades ago has escaped from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

Steven Bugden, 45, was not present when inmates were counted at the multi-level facility Wednesday night, according to Sackville RCMP.

He is described as a five-foot-five, 188-pound white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bugden was sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of a young woman in Ottawa in 1997.

Anyone who sees him is urged to stay clear and call police immediately at 506-364-5023, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.