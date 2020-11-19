OTTAWA -- If you are planning to hit the slopes in Quebec this winter, you will be able to rent skies and other equipment.

"If you don’t have skis, we are going to operate like all other retail locations," says Erin Boucher with Camp Fortune.

Boucher says when regulations were first set out in October, restrictions would’ve limited the ski hill operator to only doing season-long leases,

"As things progressed, as they essentially lobbied for change, ski rentals are now allowed."

Camille Chapdelaine is with the Quebec Ski Area Association (ASSQ); a non-profit ski industry advocate which represent over 70 ski areas in Quebec.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Chapdelaine confirms the change, "daily and seasonal equipment rental is permitted, even in the red zone. The equipment will be disinfected after each use."

Boucher says Camp Fortune is ready, and will take the necessary steps to protect staff and skiers this winter.

"There’s going to be distancing in place; you’re going to wear mask, your equipment will be sanitized, you’ll sanitize your hands. You can always reserve in advance, and we will get your size and skis pre-set."

Camp Fortune will be open for this upcoming ski season, but with some restrictions; such as, no food or drinks sold while they remain in a Red Zone.

If you prefer to have rental skis come to you, or if you’d rather hit the trails over hills - there’s an app for that.

Online app "Ruckify" connects anyone who has skis that they’re not using, to anyone who wants to rent them.

"If you own any equipment in your house, and you’re not going to use; Ruckify is going to take care, we’re going to take care of the delivery," says Murilo Torres with Ruckify. "We’re going to pick up that equipment from your house and deliver wherever you want."

They can deliver it to pick-up points, such as Paddlefit in Chelsea. Ruckify has partnered with them, and owner Jodi Bigelow can have you ready to hit the trail.

"We can have everything unpacked, ready to go; teach you how to get it on, get ready."

Paddlefit has pivoted from Summer to Winter, and can even act as a guide says Bigelow,

"Guided Snow-Shoe trips to Gatineau Park, Family outings, first timers. Help you have a better experience; a more enjoyable experience."