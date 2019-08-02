

Zach McGibbon , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for 33 fraud related charges.

A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Patrick Vaudrin, who is alleged to have operated an online scam since September of 2018.

Police say they received complaints about a person who was advertising collectible toys for sale using Kijiji. The person would then lead buyers to send cash via email to purchase the toys, but the buyer would never receive them.

The scam has targeted victims across Canada.

Vaudrin is described as a Caucasian male, 5'10, and 210 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

He is believed to be in the Ottawa/Gatineau area but may also be in the Montreal area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shaun Wahbeh at 613-236-1222, ext. 5492 or by e-mail at wahbehs@ottawapolice.ca. You can also send in anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.