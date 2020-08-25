OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been a total of 2,855 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll from COVID-19 at 266 residents.

Nine people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 complications, with zero in intensive care.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose Tuesday.

OPH says it is aware of 166 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, ten more than in Monday's report.

The number of resolved cases rose by six on Tuesday to 2,423 or 84.9 per cent of all known COVID-19 cases to date.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

OPH continues to say the nubmer of actual infections in the community could be five to 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category. Please note than one case from Monday that was listed as "unknown" has been reassigned to its proper age category, so the new cases will add up to 17, rather than 16.

0-9 years old: One new case (110 cases total, 1 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Three new cases (189 cases total, 27 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Four new cases (476 cases total, 41 active )

) 30-39 years-old: One new case (386 cases total, 23 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Two new cases (356 cases total, 14 active )

) 50-59 years-old: Four new cases (387 cases total, 27 active )

) 60-69-years-old: Two new case (279 cases total, 11 active )

) 70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (195 cases total, 2 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 0 active )

) 90+ years: Zero new cases (200 cases total, 2 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are six active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday and none ended.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Billingswood Manor

Carling Family Shelter

Christian Horizons

Garry J. Armstrong

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.