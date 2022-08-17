SIU investigating man’s death after police pursuit in Ottawa

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man whose car crashed after a police pursuit in Ottawa’s south end.

An OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement in the area of Hwy. 416 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer observed a driver travelling at a high rate of speed and pursued the vehicle.

"The officer stopped the pursuit and later located the vehicle after it had hit a pole on Dilworth Road," the SIU said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information, including videos or photos, is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 1-800-787-8529.