Single-vehicle collision leaves driver dead in eastern Ontario: SDG OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a single-vehicle collision along Spruce Drive in eastern Ontario left a man dead.

    Police say they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, reporting a vehicle had struck a tree near Ormand Road, northwest of Winchester.

    OPP adds the incident must have happened overnight.

    During the investigation, traffic will be restricted in the area, police say.

    Anyone with information bout this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

