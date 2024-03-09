Single-vehicle collision leaves driver dead in eastern Ontario: SDG OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a single-vehicle collision along Spruce Drive in eastern Ontario left a man dead.

Police say they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, reporting a vehicle had struck a tree near Ormand Road, northwest of Winchester.

OPP adds the incident must have happened overnight.

During the investigation, traffic will be restricted in the area, police say.

#SDGOPP is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision near Winchester. Traffic will be restricted in the area during the investigation. ^bd pic.twitter.com/ufixMtqNOL — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 9, 2024

Anyone with information bout this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.