Shooting at Hull home had the wrong target, Gatineau police say

    Gatineau police believe a late night shooting at a home in the Hull-Wright district this week targeted two men who no longer live at the home.

    No one was hurt when several shots were fired at a home on rue Saint-Hyacinthe at approximately 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Police say several bullets entered the home where a family with young children had been living for a few months. The family has been relocated for safety reasons.

    Investigators say the shooting was linked to a shooting last week.

    Two men known to police previously lived in the home, and were targets of gunfire on Nov. 27 on Eddy Street, police said.

    A man in his 40s was transported to hospital with injuries following last week's shooting. A second man suffered minor injuries.

    Last week, police charged Domenic James Edward Fortune, 30, with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, reckless use of a firearm and extortion in connection to the Nov. 27 shooting.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819243463, option 5.

