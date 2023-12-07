Shooting at Hull home had the wrong target, Gatineau police say

Gatineau police believe a late night shooting at a home in the Hull-Wright district this week targeted two men who no longer live at the home.

No one was hurt when several shots were fired at a home on rue Saint-Hyacinthe at approximately 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say several bullets entered the home where a family with young children had been living for a few months. The family has been relocated for safety reasons.

Investigators say the shooting was linked to a shooting last week.

Two men known to police previously lived in the home, and were targets of gunfire on Nov. 27 on Eddy Street, police said.

A man in his 40s was transported to hospital with injuries following last week's shooting. A second man suffered minor injuries.

Last week, police charged Domenic James Edward Fortune, 30, with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, reckless use of a firearm and extortion in connection to the Nov. 27 shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819243463, option 5.