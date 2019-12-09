Ottawa police say a 58-year-old pharmacy owner has been charged with sexual assault, and are concerned there could be more victims.

Police say charges stem from an incident that happened in September 2018. A woman who worked at the pharmacy, in the 1300 block of Bank Street, says she was sexually assaulted at that time.

Following an investigation, police are laying charges against Hany Komy. Komy is being charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court January 8, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to call the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.