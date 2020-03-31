OTTAWA -- A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing human trafficking charges after a four month investigation.

Ottawa Police say an investigation was launched in December 2019 following the identification of a survivor by the police Human Trafficking Unit.

Karl Stivens is facing several charges, including trafficking in persons by exercising control, sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Police say the Human Trafficking Unit believes there are further victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 613-236-1222, ext. 5005.