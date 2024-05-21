Severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa ends after ominous clouds pass over city

Hot and humid weather brought a hefty downpour to the Ottawa area, with a massive shelf cloud looming overhead.

A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued just before 4:30 p.m. ended just after 6:30 p.m. During those two hours, there were short bursts of heavy rain and dark clouds over the city.

Storm clouds over Barrhaven. May 21, 2024. (Photo by Kegan Sevigny, courtesy of Julie Sevigny)

The temperature hit 28.7 C on Monday, the warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa so far in 2024. Tuesday saw a high of 23.1 before the rain moved in.

A downpour in Ottawa's ByWard Market. May 21, 2024. (CTV News Ottawa)

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 C, with the temperature making it feel like 32.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 16 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34.

Thursday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 24 C. Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.

Hot four weeks ahead

Ottawa and eastern Ontario will enjoy hot temperatures over the next four weeks.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures in the area until mid-June.