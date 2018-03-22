

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly forcefully trying to get a collision victim to accept a tow service.

Ottawa Police say the collision happened at Riverside and Revelstroke Drives around 10 p.m. March 8.

The suspect allegedly approached one of the victims of the collision to try and get them to accept a tow. The 71-year-old victim approached the suspect when some kind of altercation occurred.

Omar Abouammo is facing charges in connection with the incident and has been released on a promise to appear in court.