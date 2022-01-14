Several people remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday, sources tell CTV News.

The explosion and major fire at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road sent three people to hospital, including two in critical condition.

Thursday evening, police were asking all employees and families to attend a reunification centre at Woodvale Pentecostal Church on Greenbank Road.

Several people remained missing as of late Thursday night, multiple sources told CTV News Ottawa.

Ottawa emergency officials are set to deliver an update Friday morning at 9:15 a.m.

Police remained at the scene Friday morning. The Ministry of Labour and Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are also investigating.

‘Thought it was an earthquake’

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the commercial building on Merivale Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Fire Services officials said 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 15-metre flames shooting through the roof of a structure.

Coun. Tim Tierney said he was visiting a city of Ottawa facility metres away from the building when the fire started.

"I actually thought it was an earthquake at first. The ground was shaking and then suddenly, seconds later, suddenly I hear the bang," Tierney told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

Three people in the building at the time were taken to hospital. Paramedics said two arrived in hospital in critical condition, while the other patient was in stable condition.

One firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.

Crews brought in heavy equipment Thursday evening to help suppress the fire. Ottawa Fire Service Acting Chief Paul Hutt said there was no danger to residents in the area.

"As we suppress the fire, there is water runoff that is occurring as a result of us putting water onto the fire. I want to assure residents there is no concern – we have our HAZMAT team on location,” Hutt said Thursday.

According to the company's website, Eastway Tank, Pump & Meter Ltd. Is a custom manufacturer of tank trucks for both the North American and International markets.

‘I hear a loud bang’

Witnesses reported hearing a loud "bang" before the fire started.

"I was serving a customer, just finishing up with her and I hear a loud bang. Next thing I know there’s a very large cloud of black smoke," said Jesse Headland, who works at nearby the Francis Gas Bar.

"It’s coming up 'yay high' and eventually I do see some flames hiding behind the truck. Probably the biggest thing I’ve seen in my nine years working here."

Amanda Fung is the owner of the Country Place Chinese Restaurant near the scene of the fire.

"I’m sitting eating my lunch and I smell smoke. When I went out to look at the window outside I saw lots of big flames."

You can watch the police and fire update here live at 9 a.m.