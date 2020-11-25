OTTAWA -- The holidays are known for elegance, for rhinestones, sequins, satin and silk.

That was before 2020.

In a year when nothing is normal, festive fashion has been redefined, and redesigned.

When there are no parties, or galas, to get all glammed up for, festive fashion shifts.

Fashion trailblazer, owner and president of Shepherd’s Fashions, Marlene Shepherd says this Christmas it is the 4C’s of style: comfortable, cuddly, cozy and colourful.

"This holiday season, most of us will be cozying up at home binging on Netflix and, of course, Shepherd’s Fashions style segments on YouTube! Choose colourful and comfortable pieces to brighten up your virtual visits with family and friends," said Shepherd.

While fashion for this dark, heavy year has seemingly left the glam behind, the team at Shepherd’s that doesn’t mean you forfeit colour.

"Outdoor activities will be taking the lead this holiday season. Bundle up with bright and cheery hats, scarves, and gloves when out for a walk with the dog or skate on the Rideau Canal," says Stephanie Smith, vice president of Shepherd’s Fashions.

The media maven, Elaine Charron, of Shepherd’s Fashions describes the season this way:

"This holiday season will be far-from-traditional but traditional colours and textures are still on the menu. Festive hues like rich reds, lively greens, and elegant metallic add brightness and cheer to any outfit.

And never having met an accessory she couldn’t incorporate into an outfit, Charon still gives "the sparkle" the green-light.

"And it would not be the holidays without luxe details, like a bit of lace and a sprinkling of rhinestones."

The team at Shepherd’s quickly adapted its retail business during to the pandemic, focusing more on on-line promotion and sales.

The already popular, and engaging, Facebook fashion segments, serving customers of all ages, shapes and sizes, became as much about comradery and community, as an informative feature about the clothes.

Our work lives and our social lives have changed, so have fashion needs.

"The best fashion is comfortable and low maintenance, even during the holiday season. When shopping, look for wash-and-wear fabrics with stretch," says Lisa Payment, ecommerce director at Shepherd’s Fashions.

Even if you are only spending time with your nearest and dearest this season, the fashion experts say remember to dress for you.

"Holiday dressing at home can be simple. Start with a monochromatic base and add the magic with your accessories. Choose a festive wrap/ shawl, jewellery that adds brightness, and, most importantly, a smile," says Shepherd’s Fashions, store manager, Primal Sighn, whose smile always lights up the store.

The assistant buyer at Shepherd’s emphasizes a commitment to supporting Canadians in the fashion industry.

"Most Canadians are staying close to home this holiday season, literally by celebrating within their bubble, and figuratively by shopping local (in-store and online) and supporting Canadian designers/ businesses. Shepherd’s Fashion is doing the same!"

7 Great Tips for Dressing this Holiday Season from Shepherd’s: