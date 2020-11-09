OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old Belleville man is facing drug trafficking charges in connection with an investigation into the death of a woman in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in 2019.

The 38-year-old woman died June 29, 2019. OPP and the Tyendinaga Mohawk Police Service investigated and a 39-year-old Belleville man was arrested on drug-related charges.

But the investigation continued and, more than a year later, another arrest was made.

OPP said search warrants were executed at two houses in Belleville on Oct. 21, 2020, and one man was arrested.

Rorrie John MacDonald, 56, of Belleville is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession for the purposes of trafficking cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17, 2020.