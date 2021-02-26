OTTAWA -- Four security guards, an employee and two clients at a city of Ottawa physical distancing centre have tested positive for COVID-19

In memos to council, Community and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray outlines the COVID-19 cases at the Nicholas Street Physical Distancing Centre.

On Friday, Gray said one security guard from Commissaires Security Guards and one employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Both the security guard and the employee last worked at the site on Feb. 22 and are currently in self-isolation.

On Thursday, Gray informed council that three security guards from Commissaires Security Guards and two clients had tested positive. The security guards last work between Feb. 16 and 22.

Gray says the two clients residing at the Nicholas Street Physical Distancing Centre are currently self-isolating at the Cobourg Isolation Centre.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nicholas Street Physical Distancing Centre on Feb. 23.

"Because of the outbreaks in city shelters and the urgent need for spaces, Nicholas Street is now accepting limited new referrals for men and women as staff can cohort new residents in a separate area within the facility," said Gray.

In order to reduce the risk of COVID-19, the following measures are in place at the Nicholas Street Physical Distancing Centre: