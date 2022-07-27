Seven abandoned rabbits found in Ottawa's west end

Seven abandoned bunnies were delivered to the Ottawa Humane Society this week, as the shelter already deals with an influx of rabbits available for adoption.

The human society says someone found the seven rabbits in the shared yard of an apartment building near McEwan Avenue on Tuesday, and brought to the Ottawa Humane Society for care.

The rabbits arrive as the Ottawa Humane Society looks to find homes for more than 20 rabbits in its care. This week has been declared Rabbit Week.

"We did not expect the number of rabbits in our care to dramatically rise this week," OHS manager: communications Stephen Smith said.

The Ottawa Humane Society says with resources already strained to accommodate the many animals in its shelter, the organization is appealing to the community to find forever homes for the rabbits, and foster homes for the rabbits not ready for adoption.

More information is available on the Ottawa Humane Society website.