Ottawa celebrated Canada Day 2024: 'You get to just love the country that you live in'

Residents in Ottawa celebrated big this year as the capital did not fall short on celebrations.

The main event took place at LeBreton Flats Park where proud Canadians gathered to celebrate Canada’s 157th birthday.

Lebreton Flats hosted a number of activities and shows, including a flypast, where a significant number of airplanes roamed the skies for several minutes. The celebrations started at 9 a.m. and will end at 10 p.m. with fireworks that will be seen from many places around downtown.

“We're very proud to be Canadian. And I think this is my daughter's first time in Ottawa," Toronto resident, Steven Lung, who's celebrating the day with his family at LeBreton Flats Park told CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez Monday.

"It's really great. I think they've really managed to have a really festive spirit here."

Ottawa resident Garry Dubu who was celebrating at Parliament Hill added that "it’s good to see everybody come together."

Various neighbourhoods in the capital -- including Barrhaven, Orleans and Kanata -- also celebrated the big day.

"There's so many so much stuff going on everywhere. I love coming here every year because there's so much like stuff to look at and like the rides and all that," Barrhaven resident Una Bilcar told CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy Monday.

Another resident added that Canada's birthday is an opportunity for friends and families to get out and socialize.

"It's a great opportunity for us to get out. We run into people all the time," said resident Christine Leblanc. "We get to enjoy things with our friends and with our kids. And it's a great time."

"It's like Christmas to me. It's the best time to get to spend with your friends and your family, and you get to just love the country that you live in. And Canada is an awesome, amazing place."

Ottawa councillor Wilson Lo told CTV News Monday Canada Day brings everyone together.

"Despite some history that we're sort of reckoning with now, this is still the country we're living in. This is still the society we're contributing to. And, you know, it is worth celebrating because there's so much great about this community, about this country," said Lo.

"And using that that positivity, we can sort of truly face some of the darker parts of our history. But also We're home to people from all around the world. And a lot of people come here in search of a better life. My parents did. And to be able to sort of hang around here with people from all around the world, all sorts of backgrounds, safely without any sort of fear of war or other conflict is certainly something worth celebrating."

Here’s a list of celebrations across the city:

• Barrhaven: Canada Day Barrhaven started at 8:30 a.m. and will end with fireworks at 10 p.m.

• Canada Day Beacon Hill Fireworks: The Beacon Hill Community Association will have a fireworks display at Loyola Park at dusk.

• Dunrobin: The Dunrobin Canada Day Celebration at the Dunrobin Community Centre started at 4 p.m.. and will end with fireworks at sunset.

• Greely: The Greely Community Association Canada Day event at the Greely Community Centre started at noon, and will end with fireworks at dusk.

• Kanata: Canada Day in Kanata started -- one day early -- Sunday at Walter Baker Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Monday, the celebration started at 8 a.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

Canada Day Road Races, Kanata: The 36th edition of Otto's Canada Day Road Races took place Monday. The Parkway in Kanata was closed between Reaney Court, Leacock Drive and Teron Road from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Orléans: OHHH Canada Kids Festival Jeunesse took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Millenium Park.

• Osgoode: Osgoode's Canada Day Festival at Osgoode Village Park and the Stuart Holmes Arena started at 11:30 a.m. and will end at 11 p.m. Osgoode Main Street was closed between Nixon Drive and 5673 Osgoode Main St. from 1:45 to 3 p.m.

• Riverside South: Riverside South Community Association Canada Day took place at Claudette Cain Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music is expected to start at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk (approximately 10 p.m.).

• Stittsville: Canada Day in Stittsville will take place at the field of Sacred Heart High School from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and Jackie Perez