Brockville, Ont. celebrates Canada Day: 'It's really amazing'

The Brockville Pipe and Drum Corp, alongside the Scarlet Clad Infantry Reenactors lead a march down King Street West and up Court House Avenue to celebrate Canada Day in Brockville, Ont.

"I absolutely love the parade," said Brockville resident Joan Sands. "I'm proud of Brockville. The reenactors are there every time. I love the bagpipes."

Spectators followed the parade up to the Brockville Court House, where a small ceremony was held to celebrate the nation’s 157th birthday.

"It's wonderful to see people year after year, coming out to celebrate our nation," Brockville Mayor Matt Wren told CTV News Ottawa Monday. "It's communities that make our country as strong as it is, and community pride is certainly on display in Brockville on a day like today."

For some, the parade is a Canada Day tradition. But others experienced the festivities for the first time in 2024.

"This sense of community over here in Canada, it's amazing," said Bruno, who moved to Brockville from Brazil seven months ago. "Honestly, we have never seen anything like this before in Brazil."

"They are so patriotic here. It's amazing, this feeling, everyone together. It's really, really amazing."