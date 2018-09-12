

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Senators, in the midst of a campaign to rebuild the team and recapture a disheartened fanbase, have announced some changes to the arena experience, as sales for regular season tickets begin.

“Things have changed at the Canadian Tire Centre,” the team says in a press release. The Sens go on to describe “comfortable leather stadium-style” club seats and $12 parking in all general lots. Cheaper food is on the menu too, the team says, with a snack and a drink starting at $5 for an hour after doors open.

Theme nights return, including a red carpet night for the October 4 home opener, celebrations of Minor Hockey Month during October, Furry Fans Night (a tribute to “loyal and playful four-legged fans”) on October 15, and Canadian Armed Forces Night on November 6.

In addition, the team’s training camp roster has been announced.

Training camp starts Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre and the Bell Sensplex. The list includes seven goalies, 16 defencemen and 34 forwards.

Team captain Erik Karlsson is on the list of defensemen attending the training camp.

Rumours of a possible trade were reignited this week following a late night video drop by the team featuring owner Eugene Melnyk waxing about the team being “in the dumpster” but speaking optimistically about his plan for the future. Melnyk didn’t mention any players by name, but did say “it’s not about individuals anymore” when referring to a rebuild.