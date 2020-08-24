OTTAWA -- The majority of students in the Upper Canada District School Board have opted to learn in the classroom when classes resume in a couple of weeks.

The board said 55 per cent of parents with students within the board opted to return to the classroom versus 17 per cent online, as the board is working under the assumption those that didn't respond will return to in-class learning.

High School students will have a chance to switch learning styles at the end of each nine-week course, while Elementary students will have the choice each month.

The Board has planned for students to return for the first day of classes as of Sept. 4 but said staggered start times are being considered after approval from the province. Changes will be communicated with parents directly.