OTTAWA -- Delta Airlines will not be flying into Ottawa this summer as the airline deals with lower passenger volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. airline has announced it is “indefinitely suspending” service to the Ottawa International Airport, effective June 21.

Delta is also suspending operations in 11 U.S. markets beginning July 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the airline says it’s suspending operations to 11 airports in the U.S., “while customer volume is significantly reduced to help lower costs” as it mitigates the crisis due to COVID-19.

Delta has announced an 85 per cent reduction in its second quarter flight schedule, which includes reductions of 80 per cent in U.S. domestic capacity and 90 per cent internationally.

According to the Ottawa International Airport website, Delta offers non-stop flights to Detroit and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.