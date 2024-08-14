Self-employed Kanata resident $1 million richer after winning in the 6/49 Gold Ball Draw

OTTAWA
    A self-employed resident from Kanata has won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on July 20.

    Ender Haci has been playing the lottery for just over a year. When he knew that his ticket is winning, he "froze."

    "I was at the store, thinking I didn't win anything on my ticket and had cash ready to purchase another," Haci said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

    "To my surprise, when the store clerk checked my ticket, we both froze. The clerk had never experienced this before and called his manager. At this point, neither of us knew how much I had won. When it was confirmed that I had won $1 million, I was in shock! It was an unbelievable moment."

    Haci then called his brother to share the news.

    "When I told him, he didn't believe me. To this day, he just doesn't believe it," said Haci. "Winning is indescribable! I feel like I am dreaming."

    He plans to buy a house with the money, and to pay some bills.

    The winning ticket was sold at Circle K on Hazeldean Road in Kanata.

