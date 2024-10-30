Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour with stop in Ottawa

Award-winning Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan will not be performing in Ottawa next week, as she has announced her Canada-wide tour has been postponed.

McLachlan said Wednesday her voice is not recovering after coming down with a case of acute laryngitis and is in need of vocal rest. She also cancelled her concert in Boston that was supposed to take place Tuesday.

She was scheduled to play the Canadian Tire Centre on Nov. 8.

"I have been so excited to bring this show across Canada and am devastated to make this announcement," McLachlan wrote on social media.

"We are working as fast as we can to reschedule the shows and previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience to all of you who had plans to attend."

McLachlan said ticketholders seeking a refund can contact their point of purchase.

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour is celebrating 30 years since the launch of McLachlan's third studio album, which has sold more than 6 million copies.