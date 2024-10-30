OTTAWA
    • Two men burned while working in Ottawa apartment building

    Two men are being treated for burns after being injured while working at an apartment building in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.

    Emergency crews responded to a call at an apartment building on Playfair Drive, near Kilborn Avenue, just after 12 p.m.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa the two men were working on an electrical panel when it started to arc. The two men suffered burns.

    Both men were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    The Ottawa Fire Services says the power is out for residents living on floors one through six, and more than 90 people may be displaced until power is restored.

    The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

