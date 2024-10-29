1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend

A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Two boats collided in the Buck Bay part of Bobs Lake, roughly 140 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. Juliette Côté, 22, Riley Orr, 23, Kaila Bearman, 21 were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

From left to right: Riley Orr, 23, Kaila Bearman, 21, and Juliette Côté, 22, were all killed last Saturday in a boating collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont. on May 18, 2024.

Five people were injured in the crash that involved an open-bow fishing-style boat and a speed boat.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Provincial Police announced Matthew Splinter, 44, is facing three counts of impaired operation causing death, three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Police say Splinter was arrested on Tuesday and will appear for a bail hearing in Kingston on Wednesday.

"Death investigations are very complex, they require a great deal of resources and, you can imagine, tragically, three lives were lost that day and serious injuries," OPP Det. Insp. Marty McConnell said when asked why it took five months for the OPP to charge an individual in connection to the crash.

"With the resources involved in this, I wanted to ensure that a fulsome and fair investigation was brought forward to the courts."

McConnell said investigators cannot comment on what happened on the lake at the time of the collision, noting all evidence is now before the courts.

Recordings of emergency dispatches posted online painted a picture of a chaotic scene after the crash, as paramedics, police and firefighters raced to the area while dispatchers figured out where rescue boats could be launched. A resident in the area lent his boat launch to police when they arrived.

First responders found most of the crash victims wedged together on the boats next to a concrete dock near a few cottages.

"I would like to thank all of those who played a role in this complex investigation," McConnell said.

"I also want to take the opportunity to thank the people of Bobs Lake area; so many local residents and cottagers ran to assist the victims after the collision and offered support afterwards."

"To the families who lost loved ones, to those who suffered various degrees of injuries and to everyone else who was impacted by this tragic collisions, we hope that today's announcement helps to bring some measure of resolution."

Police say anyone who may have information and has not yet spoken with investigators can contact the Frontenac OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

