Ottawa-Las Vegas Porter Airlines flights take off starting Friday

Travellers will be able to fly directly from Canada's capital to the entertainment capital of the world this fall and winter.

Porter Airlines launches a new nonstop, direct flight from the Ottawa International Airport to Las Vegas on Friday.

The airline will offer four direct flights a week between Ottawa and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Porter Airlines says the Ottawa to Las Vegas flights will depart at 6 p.m., arriving in Vegas at 8:20 p.m. local time.

Porter Airlines is also launching direct flights between Montreal and Las Vegas, starting Saturday.

The Ottawa-Las Vegas flight is the latest flight offered by Porter Airlines out of Ottawa. Porter is expanding service out of Ottawa to Fort Myers and Tampa this fall.