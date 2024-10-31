OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa-Las Vegas Porter Airlines flights take off starting Friday

    Porter adds Vancouver as first Western Canada non-stop route from Ottawa (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.) Porter adds Vancouver as first Western Canada non-stop route from Ottawa (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)
    Travellers will be able to fly directly from Canada's capital to the entertainment capital of the world this fall and winter.

    Porter Airlines launches a new nonstop, direct flight from the Ottawa International Airport to Las Vegas on Friday.

    The airline will offer four direct flights a week between Ottawa and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Porter Airlines says the Ottawa to Las Vegas flights will depart at 6 p.m., arriving in Vegas at 8:20 p.m. local time.

    Porter Airlines is also launching direct flights between Montreal and Las Vegas, starting Saturday.

    The Ottawa-Las Vegas flight is the latest flight offered by Porter Airlines out of Ottawa.  Porter is expanding service out of Ottawa to Fort Myers and Tampa this fall.

