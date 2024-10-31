OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 closed near Kingston, Ont. following 5-vehicle crash

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Kingston, Ont. following a multi-vehicle crash.

    Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews responded to a collision involving five vehicles on Hwy. 401 Thursday morning.

    "Serious injuries reported," the OPP said.

    The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Joyceville Road and Highway 15.

    This is a breaking news story

