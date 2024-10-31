Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 closed near Kingston, Ont. following 5-vehicle crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Kingston, Ont. following a multi-vehicle crash.
Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews responded to a collision involving five vehicles on Hwy. 401 Thursday morning.
"Serious injuries reported," the OPP said.
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Joyceville Road and Highway 15.
This is a breaking news story
Canada faces worsening home ownership crisis with stalled condo sales
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
CRA extends exemption on filing requirement: What you need to know
The Canada Revenue Agency extended a reporting exemption it introduced years ago. Bare trusts will not require the submission of a T3 Return or Schedule 15 for the 2024 tax year.
Federal government to stop paying B.C. woman for job she doesn't have
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
'Out of control': Room costs spike 10 times higher on Taylor Swift Canada show nights
The situation facing out-of-town Taylor Swift fans now may be even worse, with some hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Toronto and Vancouver on show weekends costing 10 times more than other weekends.
Missed the game last night? Here's a recap of the Dodgers' World Series win
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Here are some scary stories from around the world you probably haven't heard
With Halloween nigh people gravitate toward fear even in a complex and sometimes scary world. Here are some favorites — lore and fiction, with maybe some truth sprinkled throughout — that The Associated Press gathered from its journalists around the planet:
'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo mulling exit from show because he’s 'frustrated' with his character’s direction
Actor Lucas Bravo has some notes about his “Emily in Paris” character.
Homeless man in tent deserved same welfare rate as housed people, N.S. lawyer argues
The lawyer for a homeless man who died at a Halifax encampment is arguing in court today that his client's welfare payments should have been as high as those received by people with permanent housing.
Police investigating collision in downtown Halifax involving transit bus
Police are investigating a collision involving a transit bus that happened in downtown Halifax early Thursday morning.
Sarah McLachlan anniversary tour postponed
Famed Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is postponing her 30th Anniversary tour of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” due to health concerns.
'Very disappointing': 3 Ontarians waited months to get paid after selling tickets on StubHub
Three Ontarians said they waited months to get paid for the tickets they sold on StubHub.
8 people injured in crash between TTC bus and pickup truck
Eight people were injured after a pickup truck collided with a TTC bus in North York overnight.
'I was trembling:' Brampton, Ont., man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom
Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton, Ont.
Survey confirms Montreal residents still feel unsafe going to the Village
A new survey shows most people don't feel safe in Montreal's Village and believe the situation in one of the city's most vibrant neighbourhoods has only gotten worse in recent years.
-
Don’t throw your jack-o'-lantern in the trash, bring it to the pumpkin parade
Don’t know what to do with the pumpkin you spent hours painstakingly carving into a goofy face or terrifying monster after Halloween? The Outremont pumpkin parade is there to give them a second life on Nov. 1.
Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin to head Quebec's national history museum
Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin is about to take on a new professional challenge.
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
-
Northern Ont. municipalities worry about skyrocketing policing costs
Towns and municipalities in northern Ontario are concerned about the increased costs of Ontario Provincial Police services.
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
Windsor woman sharing her 3D printing passion to inspire others
If she can dream it, Dora Strelkova can likely make it a reality — as long as there’s a 3D printer nearby.
-
Local judge, Justice Maria Carroccia, has ruled previous conduct will be considered when it comes to her final judgement in a Windsor terrorism trial.
-
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.
Western political science professor breaks down U.S. Electoral College process
The U.S. presidential election is Nov. 5, when millions of Americans will cast their vote for the country’s next leader — whoever earns more votes though, may not end up in the Oval Office.
-
WATCH Trick-or-treat forecast for the London area
A mix of sun and cloud will start the day off with winds picking up to about 60 km/h with the chance for showers into the early afternoon and evening.
London police investigating LHSC's 'past financial practices'
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is being investigated by London Police Service, who LHSC confirmed on Wednesday are looking into ‘past financial practices.’
Wheel detached from van causes fatal 401 crash near Cambridge: OPP
One person has died after police say a wheel detached from a vehicle, causing a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Cambridge.
Woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding doulas pleads guilty to more charges
Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.
-
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s board of directors says the association has bounced back from bankruptcy.
Family of man killed in gas station shooting desperate for answers
The family of a gas station worker who was killed earlier this month in Amaranth is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for his murder.
-
Complainant alleges years of control, exploitation in human trafficking case involving married couple
A woman claiming Lauriston and Amber Maloney exploited her while she lived and worked for the Essa Township couple continued her testimony on Wednesday, telling the court she was controlled for years.
County Road 4 road closure saves county $1M
Culvert replacement is on schedule to begin November 4 and finish December 13.
'It’s getting out of control': Back lane pain in Winnipeg’s northeast
When the main roads are backed up, some drivers turn to back lanes to bypass traffic. However, residents who live in the city’s East Kildonan neighbourhood say they’re fed up with the makeshift detours down their alleyway.
-
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
Two men vying for the helm of the Manitoba Tories make their pitch to party members
Obby Khan and Wally Daudrich, the two candidates for the leadership of Manitoba's Opposition Progressive Conservatives, made their respective pitches to members Wednesday night at a forum hosted by the party.
'To protect our children': Alberta unveils new bill aimed at child-care sector
The Alberta government is looking to increase oversight of the child-care sector.
-
RCMP warn against harassment following racial tirade toward Uber driver caught on camera
A Calgary Uber driver is alerting others about a racially motivated incident that occurred in his vehicle last month, following a pick-up of a passenger. It was all caught on camera.
-
Calgary Council puts Calgary Supervised Consumption Site decision back on province
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
Edmonton transit needs more hours, new routes and renovated buses: report
As Edmonton's population booms, so has demand on the city's transit system.
Here are the candidates for Ward 1 in Regina
Here's a look at the candidates for Ward 1 ahead Regina's civic election on November 13.
-
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
Meet a Saskatchewan ghost hunter
Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
-
-
'I saw people outside by themselves': Saskatoon boy helps those in need
A 9-year-old Saskatoon boy is taking on a project to help the city’s homeless. It started out with a lot of work collecting recycled cans and bottles, it has turned into a labour of love.
American interest in Canadian real estate peaks ahead of U.S. election: report
With Americans set to elect a new president Tuesday, new data shows there's a spike in interest in Canadian real estate.
-
Stroke survivors, other patients benefit from new high-tech rehab in Fraser Health
Rehab after suffering a stroke or experiencing another debilitating condition can be gruelling, but Fraser Health has two new robotic tools it hopes can improve patient outcomes.
-
The owner of a pair of teardown homes in Vancouver's rapidly redeveloping Oakridge neighbourhood has been ordered to refund a would-be buyer's deposit of $1.5 million.
-
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
-
The bright lights of Hollywood have lost some of their lustre as the film industry struggles to find its footing in an era of streaming and following a period of extended labour strife. The slowdown also extends to Hollywood North.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.