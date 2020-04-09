OTTAWA -- A second OC Transpo driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

OC Transpo says the employee last drove buses on March 27, March 30 and March 31, and the transit service is now identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning above the enhanced cleaning process.

In a memo to Council Thursday evening, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says the operator received the positive COVID-19 test on April 8 and is now self-isolating at home.

“The operator first called in sick on April 1 and has not returned to work. They may have been experiencing symptoms as early as March 29,” wrote Manconi.

OC Transpo and Ottawa Public Health are now conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

Manconi tells Council that Ottawa Public Health has advised that the key dates are the period 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms.

“However, in this case that requires dates include March 27, (March) 30, and (March) 31 as the operator may have first showed symptoms on March 29.”

The operator drove five buses on March 27, March 30 and March 31, serving the following routes.

March 27

• Route 92: Greenboro Station 6:23 to Hurdman Station 6:49

• Route 88: Hurdman Station 6:53 to Terry Fox Station 8:03

• Route 88: Terry Fox Station 8:12 to Hurdman Station 9:31

• Route 88: Hurdman Station 9:52 to Terry Fox Station 11:06

• Route 88: Terry Fox Station 11:20 to Hurdman Station 12:31

• Route 88: Hurdman Station 12:52 to Billings Bridge Station 12:58

March 28 & 29

The operator was not scheduled to work these two days.

March 30

• Route 74: Fallowfield Station 6:57 to Riverview P&R 7:12

• Route 74: Riverview Park & Ride 7:15 to Fallowfield Station 7:30

• Route 74: Fallowfield Station 7:57 to Riverview Park & Ride 8:12

• Route 74: Riverview Park & Ride 8:15 to Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:51

• Route 16: Tunney’s Pasture Station 9:00 to Westboro Station 9:05

• Route 62: Tunney’s Pasture Station 9:17 to Terry Fox 9:52

• Route 62: Terry Fox Station 9:57 to Tunney’s Pasture Station 10:28

• Route 74: Tunney’s Pasture Station 11:04 to Riverview Park & Ride 11:42

• Route 74: Riverview Park & Ride 11:45 to Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:21

• Route 75: Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:29 to Minto Recreation Centre 13:10

March 31

• Route 74: Fallowfield Station 6:57 to Riverview P&R 7:12

• Route 74: Riverview Park & Ride 7:15 to Fallowfield Station 7:30

• Route 74: Fallowfield Station 7:57 to Riverview Park & Ride 8:12

• Route 74: Riverview Park & Ride 8:15 to Tunney’s Pasture Station 8:51

• Route 16: Tunney’s Pasture Station 9:00 to Westboro Station 9:05

• Route 62: Tunney’s Pasture Station 9:17 to Terry Fox 9:52

• Route 62: Terry Fox Station 9:57 to Tunney’s Pasture Station 10:28

• Route 74: Tunney’s Pasture Station 11:04 to Riverview Park & Ride 11:42

• Route 74: Riverview Park & Ride 11:45 to Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:21

• Route 75: Tunney’s Pasture Station 12:29 to Minto Recreation Centre 13:10

On April 1, OC Transpo announced a driver tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, OC Transpo said a red-vested O-Train Ambassador had also tested positive for novel coronavirus.