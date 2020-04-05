OC Transpo is confirming the second case of COVID-19 amongst its staff.

In a memo distributed to media Sunday night, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says the individual is a red-vested O-Train Ambassador. According to the memo, the person has not been at work since calling in sick on March. 31st.

“They received the COVID-19 test on Thursday, April 2, and continue to self-isolate at home. To protect the privacy of the individual, we will not be releasing their name,” writes Manconi.

Manconi adds works is being done with Ottawa Public Health to contact others who may have come in contact with the employee. OPH is advising that key dates include the 48 hours before the individual started exhibiting symptoms.

OC Transpo is releasing the shifts the O-Train Ambassador worked prior to calling in sick:

Sunday, March 29:

• Travelled from St. Laurent Station to Lyon Station on O-Train Line 1 at 8 am;

• Worked at Lyon Station from approximately 8:20 am to noon;

• Travelled to Parliament Station on O-Train Line 1 at approximately 12:10 pm;

• Returned to Lyon Station on O-Train Line 1 at approximately 12:55 pm;

• Worked at Lyon Station from 1 pm until 3:30 pm; and,

• Travelled from Lyon Station to St. Laurent Station at approximately 3:30 pm.

Monday, March 30:

• Worked at Blair Station from 6 am to 1:30 pm.

**If customers have concerns of exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca.

OC Transpo is identifying the vehicles and employee spaces used by the employee during the key dates. Those will all be fully cleaned and sanitized.