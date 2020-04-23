OTTAWA -- A second employee at Garry J. Armstrong Home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked at the City of Ottawa’s long-term care home on Porter Island on April 20, and is currently in self-isolation at home.

The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health are working to identify next steps for testing any resident or staff in the home. Public health is also following up with family and friends who may have been in close contact with the individual.

On Monday, the city announced a separate employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray said “the two cases appear to be unrelated, as the employees have had no contact at work.”

Gray says the City of Ottawa has implemented preventative measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19, including:

The home has been placed on outbreak and all staff working in the home are wearing masks and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment when providing direct care

Testing contacts of the confirmed individual

Providing additional training and support for all staff specific to outbreaks

All work areas have been disinfected to ensure the health and safety of staff and residents.

Gray says enhanced cleaning of common areas and high touch surfaces continues, and all staff have been advised to wash hands frequently.

Only essential visitors are permitted at Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home during the pandemic.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at 20 institutions across Ottawa.