OTTAWA -- After the hottest July 9 in Ottawa history, another record setting hot day is in the forecast for the capital.

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario. The temperature has hit 30C for nine consecutive days in Ottawa.

The temperature warmed up to 35.8C on Thursday afternoon, setting a record for warmest July 9 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 35.3C, set back in 1988.

The forecast calls for a high of 35C on Friday. The record for warmest July 10 in Ottawa history is 34.3C, set back in 1988.

Environment Canada says while the period of hot weather continues, there may be relief on the way.

“A slightly cooler airmass may move into the area this weekend, however there is considerable uncertainty,” the weather agency said.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 35C. With the humidex, it will feel like 43.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning overnight. Low 20.

Saturday: A few showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy with a chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms. High 24, with the humidex it will feel like 34.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 28C

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 28C

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 29C