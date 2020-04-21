OTTAWA -- An employee at a City of Ottawa-run long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo sent Monday evening, the City says a staff member at the Garry J. Armstrong home on Porter Island has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

The City says the employee is asymptomatic and last worked on Saturday, April 18.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to identify next steps for testing any residents or staff in the Home. OPH is following up with family and friends who may have been in close contact with the individual. Communications have been provided to staff, residents, and family members today," said Donna Gray, General Manager of Community and Social Services, in the memo sent Monday.

This is the first positive case of COVID-19 in one of the four City-run long-term care facilities. There are, however, outbreaks at 19 other institutions across Ottawa, including several privately owned long-term care homes and some hospitals.

The City says the Garry J. Armstrong home has been placed on outbreak and additional infection control measures are being put in place, including testing all contacts of the employee, regardless of symptoms.

"The home has been placed on outbreak and all staff working in the home are wearing masks and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment when providing direct care," the memo says.

The City is also providing additional training and support for all staff specific to outbreak and all work areas have been disinfected.

"Additional environment services supports have been implemented to disinfect the entire home area."

Physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures are ongoing, the memo says, and only essential visitors are permitted to enter the home.

"It is important to note that we have been planning for this eventuality and have closely followed Ottawa Public Health’s recommendations," said Gray.