KINGSTON, ONT. -- The United Way's second annual 'Tampon Tuesday' donation drive is now underway in Kingston.

Starting Tuesday, the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, asks that residents donate pads, tampons, liners and other menstrual hygiene products until March 16.

"We know that menstrual hygiene products are among the most requested items at local food banks and shelters, but the least donated," Bhavana Varma, President and CEO of United Way KFL&A said in a statement.

Mandy Pasch, communications manager with the United Way KFL&A, told CTV News Ottawa in an interview that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to get the products to those who need them.

“Things are tough for a lot of people,” explained Pasch. “The need is always there. For many people, those products are expensive. They have trouble making ends meet, they have trouble purchasing food, so they have trouble purchasing menstrual products. That’s why they are so requested at food banks, at meal programs, at shelters, and places like that.”

Pasch said many people often don’t think to donate the items.

“People think to donate canned food or different things like that, but (menstrual products) are in need every single month.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the United Way said a public event was not possible this year but drop-off locations have been set up and group collections are encouraged.

Drop-off locations:

United Way KFL&A office, 417 Bagot Street (back entrance): Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Secura Financial, 1375 Gardiners Road: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Napanee, Amherstview and throughout Kingston - look for donation box

Donations can also be made through an Amazon wishlist and monetary donations can be made online,