Seaway residents raise concerns about low water levels on Lake St. Lawrence

A boat on a lift amid low water levels along Ault Island in Lake St. Lawrence. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) A boat on a lift amid low water levels along Ault Island in Lake St. Lawrence. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina