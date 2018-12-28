

Ottawa Police is asking for your help to find a missing woman and her young son.

Police say 26-year-old Beau Gillies and her one-and-a-half year-old son have not been seen since December 22. There are concerns for their safety.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Gillies is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355, between 8:00am and 4:00pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.