OTTAWA -- One person is being treated for injuries after a Sea-doo struck a towline pulling two tubes behind a boat on the Rideau River.

Emergency crews were called to the area of the Strandherd Bridge near Prince of Wales Drive just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa Fire says a 911 call reported a Sea-doo had struck a towline pulling two tubes behind a boat.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, one person was on the shore on the west side of the Rideau River.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa crews are treating one person on scene. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.