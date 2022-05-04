School bus driver caught going 106 km/h with children on board

A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing stunt driving charges after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.

An OPP officer spotted the driver travelling at 106 km/h in a 60 km/h zone around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Micksburg Road in Laurentian Valley Township, police said in a news release.

The 54-year-old bus driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the school bus was towed and impounded for two weeks.

“Children were present on the bus and alternative transportation was arranged for the students,” police said.

The bus driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding under the Highway Traffic Act. They were issued a summons to appear in Pembroke provincial offences court.

Stunt driving charges used to apply to drivers caught going 50 km/h or more over the speed limit, but the province lowered the threshold to 40 km/h over in July 2021.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium said the bus was not operating for them or serving Renfrew County District School Board or Renfrew County Catholic District School Board Schools.