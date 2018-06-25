

CTV Ottawa





A school bus carrying small children has crashed into a home in Findlay Creek this morning. It happened on White Alder Avenue and Widgeon Way around 8 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say there were nine children and the bus driver aboard the bus. So far only minor injuries have been reported. Another car appears to have crashed, you can see it alongside the bus.

An eyewitness told CTV Morning Live, "She was side swiped by the black car and landed there. This is around the corner to my house" says Jo Charbonneau-Lough.

It appears the bus travelled across two front lawns before the front end of the bus crashed into the row house.

Ottawa Police are investigating.



