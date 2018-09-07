

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in two separate, suspicious incidents this week.

The first involves a man who entered a Russell day care Tuesday at around 5:00 p.m. He asked to pick up a child, but could only provide a first name, police say. Staff told police they checked with parents and no one was scheduled to pick a child up at the time.

Police are looking for a white man, about 35-40 years old, who is approximately 5’9” and well built. The man spoke English with no accent and was wearing a plaid shirt. He’s described as being “covered” in tattoos, and has a goatee and long sideburns.

The second incident under investigation involves a suspicious vehicle.

Police say an unknown person driving a black car with tinted windows slowed down and started following a child on a bicycle on Concession St. and Craig St. in Russell at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In this case, police are searching for the vehicle, which is described as black with tinted windows and a tinted windshield, dark rims, and rust above the front license plate. A plate number is not available and the make and model of the car is unknown, but police say it’s about the size of a typical mid-size sedan.

It’s not known if these two incidents are connected.

If you can assist to identify the male or the vehicle or have any information in regards those events please contact Detective Constable Michael Cunning (michael.cunning@opp.ca) or 613-443-4499 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.