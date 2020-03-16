OTTAWA -- The Rideau Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre says one of its staff members has “likely” contracted COVID-19.

All operations and services at the centre on St. Laurent Blvd. in Ottawa’s east-end have been suspended until further notice.

In a statement, the centre says “unfortunately it came to our attention (Sunday) evening that one of our staff members has likely contracted the infection. They have sought medical care here in Ottawa and had a COVID-19 test done after which they were told to isolate themselves until all symptoms have disappeared for 24-hours.”

The centre says the employee had recently been in contract with someone from the Toronto-area who is also showing similar symptoms.

If you have been in contact with the Rideau Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre between March 1 and March 15, you are asked to contact Ottawa Public Health.

Residents who rely on the centre are asked to contact 211.

The Board of Directors for the Rideau-Rockcliffe CRC says “we are very sorry for the inconvenience that this situation will be causing but, given the exceptional circumstances we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we strongly believe this to be the only appropriate course of action at this time.”