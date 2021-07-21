OTTAWA -- The Rideau Carleton Casino, future site of the Hard Rock Casino in Ottawa, will be reopening by mid-August, the casino says.

"Taking a phased approach to reopening, the first phase will be completed on or before Aug. 16, 2021. Currently, Rideau Carleton Raceway, sister property to the casino, is broadcasting its live harness racing, and welcoming spectators outdoors," a statement from the casino said.

Casinos can reopening with 50 per cent capacity under Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan. Guest must maintain physical distance between each other and there will be impermeable barriers, such as Plexiglas, in between players and table game employees. Ottawa's temporary mandatory mask bylaw also remains in effect.

“We are very excited that the province of Ontario is on the path to a full reopening and we are working hard to welcome back our team members and guests to a safe and sound and fun environment,” said General Manager Helen MacMillan.

Some casinos in Ontario have already reopened, such as Shorelines Casino in Belleville. Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, Que. reopened June 23, with restrictions.