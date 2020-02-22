OTTAWA -- With mild temperatures on the way, the entire Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Saturday night.

The closure is necessary because warmer temperatures cause the ice to deteriorate and make it unsafe, the National Capital Commission said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The skateway will close at 11 p.m.

“The NCC continues to work hard with a view of re-opening,” the news release added.

Environment Canada is calling for above-seasonal temperatures over the next few days, with forecasted highs of 5 C on Sunday, 6 C on Monday and 4 C on Tuesday.

This year’s skating season started on Jan. 18 and has provided 26 skating days so far.