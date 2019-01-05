

Newstalk 580 CFRA





The NCC says it is closing the Rideau Canal Skateway Saturday night.

The NCC says as of 11pm, the 2.7 kilometre stretch from the Pretoria Bridge to the Bank Street Bridge will be closed due to safety concerns.

They say due to mild weather, the ice has eroded and become hazardous.

The NCC is hoping the closure will help preserve what's left while they wait for colder weather. They're urging the public to refrain from venturing out onto the ice during this time, and hope to have the canal back open as soon as possible.

The closure follows one of the earliest openings to the season in years, with the skateway's first skating day coming December 30th, 2018.