Your time to grab a beavertail and a hot chocolate while enjoying a leisurely skate on the Rideau Canal has come to an end.

The National Capital Commission says the 48th season of Rideau Canal Skateway is over. The NCC says the mild weather and rain over the last couple of days have destroyed the ice beyond repair.

The skateway had 895,766 visits during its 35 skating day run. The canal opened for the season on January 5th, averaging about 25,500 visits per day that it was open.

The latest closing ever for the skateway was March 25th, 1972.

