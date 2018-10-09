

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Parks Canada will begin lowering water levels along the Rideau Canal today.

The 24 lockstations located between Ottawa and Kingston have closed for the season following the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Parks Canada says water levels in the Rideau Canal system will be lowered to winter levels by adjusting dams and spillways in the Lower Rideau Watershed.

Starting today, water levels will be lowered between Hog’s Back to Black Rapids, and from Long Island to Black Rapids.

Parks Canada is encouraging the public to use caution in and around the canal structures and channels over the winter.

Boaters are advised that during the non-navigation season, aids to navigation may be missing, off-station or inoperable until next Spring.