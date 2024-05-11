OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Galaxy Cinemas in Brockville, Ont. to close in July

    A photo showing Galaxy Cinemas in Brockville, Ont., located in the 1000 Islands Mall. May 11, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa). A photo showing Galaxy Cinemas in Brockville, Ont., located in the 1000 Islands Mall. May 11, 2024. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa).
    Share

    The only first-run movie theatre in Brockville, Ont. will close in July, Cineplex told CTV News Ottawa Friday.

    “I can confirm that we are targeting a July 7, 2024 end of day closure of Galaxy Cinemas Brockville. Our lease was up and we made the very difficult decision not to renew it," said Jason Benway, executive director of operations for the Quebec West and Ontario East, Cineplex.

    "Thanks to our employees and the local community for all their dedication and support over the past 18 years.”

    Cineplex did not elaborate on why they decided not to renew the lease.

    Galaxy Cinemas, which opened in 2006, is located in the 1000 Islands Mall in the north-end of Brockville. The theatre has six screens and seats 1,093 people in total.

    On occasion, The Brockville Arts Centre will hold screenings for certain films. But Galaxy Cinemas is currently the only location in the city to see movies as soon as they are released worldwide.

    Once it closes, the nearest first-run theatre for Brockville residents is Landmark Cinemas in Kingston, Ont. or Cineplex Odeon in Ottawa – each one is over 80 kilometres away from Brockville.

    More details to come

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News