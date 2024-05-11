Galaxy Cinemas in Brockville, Ont. to close in July

The only first-run movie theatre in Brockville, Ont. will close in July, Cineplex told CTV News Ottawa Friday.

“I can confirm that we are targeting a July 7, 2024 end of day closure of Galaxy Cinemas Brockville. Our lease was up and we made the very difficult decision not to renew it," said Jason Benway, executive director of operations for the Quebec West and Ontario East, Cineplex.

"Thanks to our employees and the local community for all their dedication and support over the past 18 years.”

Cineplex did not elaborate on why they decided not to renew the lease.

Galaxy Cinemas, which opened in 2006, is located in the 1000 Islands Mall in the north-end of Brockville. The theatre has six screens and seats 1,093 people in total.

On occasion, The Brockville Arts Centre will hold screenings for certain films. But Galaxy Cinemas is currently the only location in the city to see movies as soon as they are released worldwide.

Once it closes, the nearest first-run theatre for Brockville residents is Landmark Cinemas in Kingston, Ont. or Cineplex Odeon in Ottawa – each one is over 80 kilometres away from Brockville.

