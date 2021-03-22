Advertisement
Ottawa man, 28, facing child porn charges
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 3:42PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 22, 2021 3:55PM EDT
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a man with child pornography offences after a five-month investigation.
Police say an investigation that started last October found that child pornography had been uploaded from an east-end home.
Christian Champagne, 28, is facing four charges of distributing child pornography and one of accessing child pornography.
He was due in court Monday afternoon.
Correction:
The man facing charges is 28 years old. Ottawa police initially said he was 27.