OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have charged a man with child pornography offences after a five-month investigation.

Police say an investigation that started last October found that child pornography had been uploaded from an east-end home.

Christian Champagne, 28, is facing four charges of distributing child pornography and one of accessing child pornography.

He was due in court Monday afternoon.

Correction:

The man facing charges is 28 years old. Ottawa police initially said he was 27.