OTTAWA -- Ottawa's French catholic school board says students in Grades 7 and 8 at Franco-Cité high school will be learning from home Wednesday and Thursday because of a shortage of teachers.

In a statement to CTV News, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) said a high rate of absenteeism and a lack of substitutes led to the decision.

“Due to a high rate of absenteeism among the teaching staff and a lack of substitute teachers and supervisors, the 7th and 8th grade students at Franco-Cité school will have to stay at home and take their courses remotely today and tomorrow,” a board spokesperson said.

The board did not say why so many teachers were absent but, earlier this month, the CECCE said it was facing a shortage of as many as 90 teachers per day. Other school boards in the city, including the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa's largest, have also warned that teacher shortages may lead to class or school closures.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board told CTV News on Wednesday it had not closed any schools due to teacher shortages.

The Ontario College of Teachers warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a provincewide teacher shortage.