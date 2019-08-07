

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





The popular Rideau Bakery is baking again with the help of Farm Boy.



The Ottawa institution, which had been in business for almost 90 years, closed its doors over the Canada Day weekend. The Kardish family said it made the decision to close for personal reasons. The kosher bakery's recipes date back to Louis Kardish's grandmother in Ukraine.



About a week after the bakery closed, Farm Boy announced it had acquired the recipes and would keep the brand alive at its stores across Ontario.



On Wednesday, Farm Boy tweeted Rideau Bakery bread had made its return.

Farm Boy said it was focused on bread to start, but has plans to expand to other popular Rideau Bakery items in the future.

