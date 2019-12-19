OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are hoping to identify two men wanted for jewelry thefts inside Bayshore Shopping Centre.

Two incidents happened December 2nd, at the same store.

In the first case around 2:00pm, one suspect spoke to an employee about engagement rings. He attempted to grab the rings from the employee’s hand, but he was unsuccessful. He fled the mall.

He returned three hours later with another man. The two smashed a display case and stole four engagement rings, and ran out of the mall. They drove away in a white Nissan Sentra with winter rims. The license plate was concealed.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20’s, medium build with shoulder length curly blonde hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, a black parka and black Adidas NMD shoes with Equality on the top.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20’s with a medium build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black zip up hoodie, dark pants and grey shoes.